Positive Avenues will remain open during COVID-19 pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - People struggling with homelessness in our area will continue to have a vital resource.

Positive Avenues on Putnam Street in Eau Claire is considered an essential service under the governor's Safer-at-Home order so it will remain open.

Staff asked News 18 to stay outside of the day-center in order to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Positive Avenues serves 50 to 70 clients a day giving them free meals, bus tickets, and access to computers. They also provide hygiene supplies and storage space for belongings.

Program manager Linda Cole said it's important now more than ever that they stay open during these uncertain times.

"As people's routines are disrupted and regular doctor appointments may be canceled, Positive Avenues is committed to serving as a day-time resource center for those that come there," said Cole. "And many of the other places in the community are closed so we're one of the only places that's open during the daytime."

The facility is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during its winter hours, and five days a week during the summer. Cole said staff will reevaluate if they need to extend those summer hours due to the pandemic.