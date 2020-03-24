NEW: Authorities pull vehicle, person’s body out of the Chippewa River

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A car and that went into the Chippewa River on Friday morning was pulled out on Tuesday.

Eau Claire police say a 21-year-old UW-Eau Claire student was found dead in the river.

Eau Claire police, Eau Claire fire and Bruce's Legacy helped pull the vehicle out on Tuesday.

They had not been able to safely get it out until now because of water conditions.

According to the investigation, police say the student drove "at a high rate of speed" west on Gilbert Avenue and did not brake before going into the water.

There are no suspects involved and no criminal acts are believed to be associated, according to police.