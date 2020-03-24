Multiple rounds of light rain followed by the chance for heavy snow

Isolated rain showers and some patchy fog made for another gray start Tuesday morning. The clouds will stick around for much of the day and isolated rain chances will be possible through Wednesday morning.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb towards 50 Tuesday. Winds will be out of the south from 6 to 12 mph. The first round of light rain will start after lunch and last through dinner. Round two moves through in the early morning hours Wednesday.

It's a tricky forecast for Wednesday afternoon though as a wave brings a surge of moisture to the upper Midwest. Light to moderate rain will be likely throughout Wednesday, but temperatures are cold enough along a line from the Twin Cities to Green Bay to cause rain to turn to snow.

The timing of the colder temperatures at the surface along with the timing of the heaviest precipitation could lead to accumulating snowfall north of the I-94/WI-29 line.

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25'' to 0.75''+ through Wednesday night. Where and how much snow we may get will highly depend on the temperature profile, so some of us might not see any snow and others could see a range from 1 to 4''+.

The best chances for accumulating snow will be along a narrow band north of Eau Claire. Surface temperatures may not get to or below freezing, so any snow that does fall will start to melt on contact. Areas north may see it stick around if temperatures get to that freezing threshold.

This is not the only system of concern this week. We're currently watching another spring storm for the weekend. As of now, guidance is all over the place on timing and precipitation type, but it could be a good soaker with snow again.