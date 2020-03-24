Menomonie restaurant owner pays it forward after customer shows kindness

Menomonie (WQOW) - A Menomonie-area restaurant owner is paying it forward after a customer showed his staff some compassion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few days ago, a regular customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, donated $1,000 to help the staff of Jake's Supper Club through these difficult times.

Owner Peter Gruetzmacher said because of the state's mandated carryout and delivery orders only, he had to lay off workers and reduce hours of operation at the supper club and his other restaurant, the Silver Dollar.

Inspired by the woman's generosity, Gruetzmacher decided to donate $1,000 total on behalf of both his restaurants to Stepping Stones Food Pantry.

"There's a lot of uncertainty," said Gruetzmacher. "People don't know what's going to happen. And to know that somebody cared about our staff and our restaurant enough to come do that, it meant a lot."

With the original donation, Gruetzmacher plans to give his employees gas gift cards and toiletries.