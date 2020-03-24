Meet Javier!

Javier is a nine-month-old, neutered male. He weighs about 65 pounds, and he arrived as a stray in January.

He is a very smart dog. Right now, he's working on some commands with a local dog trainer. He's doing really well.

Javier would love to find an active family to be a part of, again he's only 9 months old so he's got a lot of energy.

Another friendly dog in the home would be good for him.

Javier has a beautiful, black coat, and he is sweet, loveable and he's available that the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, check out their website.