 Skip to Content

Man killed in Barron Co. logging incident

New
10:17 am Local News, Top Stories
ambulancemgn12

Barron County (WQOW) - A Washburn County man was killed on Monday when he got pinned between two parts of his logging machine.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, it happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday in a wooded area west of Barron near Highway 8 and Highway TT.

Fitzgerald said Nathan Hecker, 56, of Stone Lake was repairing a piece of equipment on a log skidding machine when he got pinned between the cab and engine compartment.

Hecker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content