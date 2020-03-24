Man killed in Barron Co. logging incident

Barron County (WQOW) - A Washburn County man was killed on Monday when he got pinned between two parts of his logging machine.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, it happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday in a wooded area west of Barron near Highway 8 and Highway TT.

Fitzgerald said Nathan Hecker, 56, of Stone Lake was repairing a piece of equipment on a log skidding machine when he got pinned between the cab and engine compartment.

Hecker was pronounced dead at the scene.