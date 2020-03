Eau Claire (WQOW) - Downtown Eau Claire Inc. is providing some incentives for you to show some positivity.

DECI wants you to share your favorite photo of downtown Eau Claire with them.

The photos can be new or old and you can win $25 gift cards to local businesses.

You can submit up to five photos to DECI, either on the group's Facebook page or through email at downtown@eauclairewi.gov.

On Friday, DECI will randomly select three winners.