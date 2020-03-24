Golf courses will close under Evers’ order

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Area golfers better hurry up if they want to get out on the course in March.

Some golf courses in the Chippewa valley just opened up this week, but now under Governor Evers' Safer-at-Home plan, Tuesday is likely the last business day for awhile.

While at first there was some confusion, the Wisconsin State Journal is now reporting that golf courses, like Princeton Valley Eau Claire fall under the non-essential category and will not be allowed to open as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Luckily, some residents were able to get in the much-needed boost that golf can provide on Tuesday.

"This is about giving people peace of mind and being able to get them outside and remain active and give them a diversion of being cooped up in the house," said Chris Weise with Princeton Valley Golf Course.

News 18 saw dozens of golfers out on the course Tuesday.