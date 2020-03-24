Eau Claire Marathon moved to September amid COVID-19 concerns

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The May race that brings in thousands of runners to Eau Claire has been postponed.

The Eau Claire Marathon was originally scheduled for May 2-3, 2020, but will now be held September 26-27, 2020. Race officials are calling the move, Eau Claire Marathon 2.0. The resolution to move the race was approved during Tuesday's Eau Claire City Council meeting.

In an email to runners, Emily Uelmen, race director, said the decision was extremely difficult. However, it places the health and safety of the community above all else.

According to the email, race officials are offering options to those who can't run in September:

1. Get a $21 CREDIT towards the 2021 Eau Claire Marathon, Half Marathon or Relay or a $10 CREDIT towards the 2021 5K, Cheri Uelmen Fantastically Fun Kids’ Run or Cheri’s Crazy Challenge. (This Promo Code will be sent to you before registration opens for 2021 on Monday September 28th, 2020)

2. GO VIRTUAL – You trained hard and want to run your race in May. We have you covered. Join us for the Eau Claire Marathon Virtual May Run. We are working with our registration company Race Rosters to provide a Virtual Option through their platform where you can submit your results (May 1st - 31st) in a few simple steps and then receive your Race Shirt and Medal in the mail!

3. Turn your registration into a DONATION to the other local races that had to cancel their events due to the COVID-19 pandemic including Jeannie Richie Puddle Jump, Good Soul 5K, the ITC Spring Fever 5K/10K/15K, UWEC Shamrock Shuffle, and the Chippewa 50K and 10K Trail Run.

4. TRANSFER your registration to someone who can join us. We are waiving all transfer fees until May 1, 2020.

You can edit your registration here: https://raceroster.com/signin