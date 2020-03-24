Drive-thru absentee voting now available in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW)- In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Eau Claire, you can now vote absentee from your car! Between now and April 3, the city will be holding drive-thru voting hours at the city hall parking lot.

City Clerk Carrie Riepl said the new voting method had a successful first day, and estimated about 175 people voted from their cars Tuesday.

She said all you need to vote is a photo ID. A poll worker will then hand you a ballot on a clip board through your car window, and when you are done voting, you hand the clipboard off to another worker. Riepl said this voting process helps keep voters and poll workers safe.

"We do have the social distancing in place," Riepl said. "We are sanitizing every clipboard [and] pen after every voter, so there's never any double use of our clipboards and pens."

Drive-thru voting will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.