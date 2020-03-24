DNR waives state park fees, campsites will remain closed

Madison (WQOW) - One of the best ways to social distance is to go out into nature and enjoy the year-round beauty Wisconsin has to offer. Now, you will be able to do that for free.

Starting Tuesday, you can use all Wisconsin state parks and trails for free.

While you can use the parks and trails, you will not be able to spend the night. All campsites are closed through April 30 and reservations are not being accepted until further notice.

Another closure that may impact you - all DNR buildings are closed to the public. This includes park headquarters, offices, visitor center, nature centers, research stations, ranger stations, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, shelters, showers, concessions and indoor group camp buildings.

The DNR is asking you not to visit the parks in groups of 10 or more, per Gov. Evers' order.