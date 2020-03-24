5th Eau Claire Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout Wisconsin and Eau Claire County is not immune to the higher numbers either.

On Tuesday afternoon Lieske Giese with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the county now has five confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Giese said as of the press briefing she did not know how this person contracted the disease but she still does not believe community spread is happening in Eau Claire County.

And if you are wondering why the health department keeps preaching social distancing a line from Giese explains it best.

"We will likely know people who die from this disease," Giese said.

The health department is teaming up with the university to create a call center for people who have questions. Giese said the call center will be available seven days a week at 715-839-4725. She did ask you visit the health department website first to see if your question can be answered that way.

