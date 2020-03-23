Warmer than average temps still come with rain and snow chances this week

We woke up to a blanket of white this morning with light snow adding up to anywhere between just a trace and 4”! Most spots near Eau Claire recorded a trace to an inch but further northwest there was a swath of roughly 2 to 4 inches from about River Falls up through Chetek and far northern Chippewa County.

Most of that snow has since melted as our afternoon high temperatures have climbed up to the mid to upper 30s. There were even some spots in the 40s to our south and west where there was more sunshine.

While some brief clearing is possible this evening, clouds will fill back in overnight. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance for a few afternoon scattered showers and those chances continue tomorrow night before precipitation becomes widespread Wednesday.

Temperatures through the first half of Wednesday will be up in the 40s, so that means it starts as all rain. However, temperatures will start falling in the afternoon with a front moving in from northwest to southeast.

This means that areas northwest of Eau Claire including Polk, St. Croik, northern Dunn, Barron, and Rusk counties could have a good chance of seeing rain change over to snow, followed by the northern half of Chippewa County along with Clark and Taylor counties by evening.

Snow could accumulate to several inches between 2 and 6 inches where it snows for most of the day, though areas closer to Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and south will likely see just trace amounts, if any snow, until overnight when the precipitation starts to taper off.

We'll get a break in the action midday Thursday with only small pop-up chances for rain in the afternoon before another low pressure system approaches for the weekend.

We will have rain, mix, and/or snow chances Friday through Saturday night depending on exact strength and track of this system.

In the meantime, temperatures continue to rise above average each day even into the start of next week.