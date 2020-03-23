UPDATE: Eau Claire police identify Friday night murder victim, suspects still at large

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Eau Claire police have identified who was shot and killed Friday night and say the murder suspects are still on the run.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Kappus Drive on Friday night around 8:40. When they got there they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Edwin James Garcia-Smith, 29, was pronounced dead at the apartment. A 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say an autopsy showed Garcia-Smith did in fact die from a gunshot wound.

According to Eau Claire police, there were also three children at the apartment when the shooting happened. They were not injured.

Police say this was not a random crime.

After the shooting, the suspects took off and have not been found.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Lt. Ryan Dahlgren at 715-839-8682. You can also submit a tip anonymously here.