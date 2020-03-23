Spring throws more rain and snow into the mix, but with above average temps

Light snow fell across the valley early Monday with 0.5 to 2'' of snowfall sticking to grassy surfaces. But, that will melt away with temperatures rising into the mid 40's in the afternoon.

The cloud cover sticks around until high pressure currently located over the Dakota's can erode the clouds Monday afternoon. We may see some sunshine as this drier air moves closer.

Another weak wave moves in Tuesday that will bring isolated rain showers or light drizzle to western Wisconsin. Most models have the bulk of the rain to our northwest, but we can't rule out times of drizzle. Minimal precipitation amounts are expected through Tuesday.

Wednesday looks like it will be a good little soaker as light to moderate rainfall is expected through the entire day. While it won't be a complete washout, the rain will be persistent through the early evening and some of it may turn to a wintry mix by the later evening. New rainfall amounts between 0.25'' and 0.5''+ for Wednesday.

Temperatures this week look good with highs in the 40's and 50's and lows in the upper 20's to upper 30's. The averages for late March are 45/24, so the warmer than average month continues. Plus, long term predictions are suggesting a warmer than average start to April, too.