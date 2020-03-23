NEW: Dunn County sheriff identifies man killed in house fire

Dunn County (WQOW) - We now know who died in a house fire in Dunn County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, six people were in a house on Highway E in Spring Brook when it caught fire Sunday at 12:55 p.m.

One of the people, now identified as Vue Lor, 53, was not able to make it out of the house and died.

An autopsy shows Lor's cause of death as smoke inhalation.

The status of the five others taken to the hospital is not known.

