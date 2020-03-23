EC Health Dept: Governor’s order to stay home is necessary

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is in the same spot as everyone else - not knowing exactly what the governor's stay home order will entail, but director Lieske Giese says the order is necessary.

Giese said she and her staff will learn the specifics of the governor's order on Tuesday when everyone else does.

She said the order to stay home is necessary from a public health approach.

Giese added there are pockets of people across the state who are not taking social distancing as seriously as they should be. She said the governor's order will put an end to that.

"It is time to take it seriously," Giese said.

David Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce was also at Monday afternoon's press briefing.

Minor said he is ready to work with businesses, both chamber members and not, across the Chippewa Valley to help out during this questionable time for businesses.

He said the Chamber will be hosting a business town hall on Thursday at 10 a.m. for all businesses in the Chippewa Valley.

