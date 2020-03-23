Eau Claire residents start neighborhood ‘bear hunt’ for kids

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire neighborhood has gone to the bears, all in an effort to get families out of their homes.

It's called a bear hunt!

After a social media post went viral, the Hoyem Acres neighborhood in Eau Claire decided to do something similar.

Here's how it works: residents who want to participate place a stuffed animal bear in their window for kids and families to seek out while walking through the community.

The response in the neighborhood has been great with house after house all joining in on the fun.

If you want to check it out for yourself, the Hoyem Acres neighborhood is on the west side of Eau Claire.