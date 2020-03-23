Domino’s Pizza hiring to meet delivery demand during COVID-19 pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many people are out of work due to the coronavirus crisis, but there are some places including a restaurant in Eau Claire, looking to hire.

Domino's Pizza expects to hire 10,000 workers nationwide to meet the new delivery demand, and the Domino's on London Road needs at least five people.

Job openings include delivery drivers, pie makers, and customer service representatives.

Delivery driver and pie maker Noah Reedy says ever since people were asked to stay home, he's been hitting the road more often.

"We've been a lot busier," said Reedy. "We're up 21% overall in sales. As a delivery driver, I'm in and out the door all the time, which is great because people are very appreciative of us and we're very appreciative of them. It's every little pizza boy's dream."

Other corporations plan to provide thousands of new jobs as well including Walmart, Amazon, and Papa John's.