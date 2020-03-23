Diaper Bank in need of donations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Junior League of Eau Claire is urging people to donate diapers, as COVID-19 impacts the demand for the necessity.

Through the local chapter of The Diaper Bank, a national donation network, The Junior League is specifically asking for large size child diapers.

Because many of the donation locations have temporarily closed, Feed My People Food Bank has offered to collect the diapers for the time being.

"Feed My People has told us that if there are diapers at their pop-ups that more people come," Emily Cinquegrana, the president-elect for The Junior League of Eau Claire, said. "So we're really trying to have more diapers at their pop-ups."

If you aren't able to physically donate diapers, you can donate online through The Diaper Bank's Facebook page.

The organization has set a goal of raising $4,500 and they're about halfway there.

If you're in need of diapers, no income check or proof of unemployment is required. With locations closing due to the coronavirus, a full list of updated pick-up locations can also be found on the Diaper Bank's Facebook page.