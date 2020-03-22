UW-Eau Claire students adjust to living off-campus, online courses

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Earlier this week, UW-Eau Claire announced that student housing will be closed in two weeks, and the remainder of the semester will be completed online.

Over the weekend, several students decided to pack their bags early and head out before doors officially close on April 4.



For students like Bella Hansen, a freshman, the closure means being forced to find a new job because she can no longer work on campus. She added that she also has to move back in with her parents.



However, Hansen said she's trying to look on the bright side of things, like the potential for better pay back home.



Still, she said leaving is difficult when she finally found some footing in her new home.

"It sucks having to leave my roommate," said Hansen. "I really like her, she's one of my good friends. Just started making friends, but it's also really nice that I'm just a first-year."

Amid the transition, virtual learning is also a concern, with some students worrying over how their online classes will pan out.



One student said she's hoping the courses are able to continue as normal but is concerned about the science labs that she said typically require a lot of in-person discussion and experiments.

"I'm a little worried, just because I feel like the transition from in-class to online is going to be a lot different, especially for the teachers that didn't already use a lot of online-based things," said freshman Delanie Weisenberger. "It'll be interesting."



Students using university housing, parking and dining will be refunded for the rest of the semester.