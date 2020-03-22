Some clouds, some sun, and a few light showers

Despite more cloud cover, temperatures today were a few degrees higher than yesterday. Eau Claire made it up to 44, which is average for this time of year. It was also a breezy afternoon with wind gusts in the 20 mile per hour range.

Weather over the next several days will be very similar to today. A mostly cloudy sky will be the dominant weather feature with a few breaks of sun possible.

We may see a few light rain or snow showers throughout the next several days, but they should be scattered and light in nature. There is the slight chance to see some rain or snow showers overnight into Monday.

Monday is expected to be another mostly cloudy day. There is the possibility for a brief period of clearing Monday afternoon, but most of the day will likely feature a good amount of cloud cover. A mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance of showers is expected for Tuesday as well.

The greatest precipitation chances arrive on Wednesday before chances taper slightly on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures this week will largely be in the 40s and low 50s. Monday's high temperatures will likely be similar to today's in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday we could see temperatures near 50.