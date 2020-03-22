Local church offers drive-thru service

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - After putting an end to Sunday services until further notice, a local pastor made his sermon was heard by his congregation through a drive-thru.

Pastor Timothy Moe, of Zion Lutheran Church, invited parishioners to pull up to church in their cars Sunday morning so they could still receive church news, get a blessing and check in with each other without needing to gather in a large group.



Pastor Moe said he's been trying to think of creative ways to serve the spiritual needs of the community because it can be hard to worship in isolation.

"It's very difficult because that's what the church is to do, is to gather," said Moe. "It's all uncertain. We're in uncharted waters, and trying to make the best of it."



Pastor Moe has also been looking into live-streaming services online and using Facebook to connect with his church.