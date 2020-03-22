Kicking off an unsettled week

There will be a slight chance of light snow showers or flurries Sunday morning. As temperatures warm throughout the day on Sunday, any showers would transition over to rain or drizzle.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be warmer than Saturday despite more cloud cover. High temperatures will likely reach the low 40s, which is right on par with averages for this time of year.

Another round of light snow showers or mixed precipitation is possible Sunday night into Monday as well. It is not the last time we see precipitation chances this week either.

Right now every day in the 7 day forecast has at least a slight chance of rain or snow showers. While there will be plenty of time without , showers a series of waves will move through over the upcoming week, keeping plenty of clouds around, and a few light showers. Right now, the best chances look like they will occur in the middle of the week.