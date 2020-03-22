Brookshaw’s championship game winner is the most memorable game of the past decade

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We dove into the archives this past week, searching for the most memorable boys basketball game from this past decade at the state tournament. We asked you to vote on your favorite, and the game with the most votes was the division three championship back in 2018, featuring Prescott against Valders.

The Cardinals were up 25-17 at the break, but the Vikings came storming back in the second half with a 22-15 run to take an 8-point lead. Then with 13 seconds left, Valders' Kyle Tuma hit the go-ahead three to put the Vikings up by two. However, on the ensuing possession, Prescott's Peter Brookshaw answered with a three of his own at the buzzer for the win. Brookshaw's game-winner was one of the most memorable shots ever in the state tournament, giving the Cardinals their first-ever state title.

"Right when he hit it, I just tried to get up the court as fast as I could," said Brookshaw after the game. "I saw there was 8 seconds left, and I just tried to get as good a look as I could, I knew I wasn't going to get a great look obviously, but I just put it up there, and it went in for us. Yeah, for sure, if this is going to be my last basketball game, there's no better way to go out with a State Championship, obviously, and a game winning shot."

"I thought our kids made some big shots down the stretch, and I can't be more proud of the kids we have," said head coach Nick Johnson. "I tell you what, they earned this, and they deserve this Championship, I mean we're State Champs. It's still kinda… it's just crazy."

Prescott finished the 2018 season 26-2.