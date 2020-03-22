100 new COVID-19 cases Sunday brings Wisconsin total to 381

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 381.

According to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, putting the number of statewide cases at 381.

The DHS did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.

Test Results Number of People Negative 6230 Positive 381

Eau Claire saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, rising from 3 on Saturday to 4 on Sunday.

Cases in Dunn County and Chippewa County remain at 1 each.