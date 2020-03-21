WIAA postpones decision on spring sports season

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- On Thursday the WIAA chose to postpone a decision on the spring sports season until further notice. The season is currently suspended, but not cancelled.

The status is a day-to-day development, keeping all athletic staffs and athletes on their toes.

"Coaches, just like everybody else, are in contact a lot saying, hey what have you heard, those kinds of things," says Eau Claire North athletic director Mike Pernsteiner. "The health and safety of our students is number one, so it kind of puts perspective on the importance of athletics on one hand; on the other hand though, I know that for a lot of kids and families athletics and activities are their release from the stresses of everyday life too, so it's kind of hard to go without those things."

There can be no organized meetings or practices for the moment, but that doesn't mean student athletes should give up their sport completely.

"If you've got some old videos to watch, when you played at a younger level, go and reflect on things to this point." says Pernsteiner. "Try and find some things that they can do on their own, whether it's working out or shooting hoops in the driveway. Doing things like that to just keep some sense of normalcy to life."

The spring sports season was set to begin on March 23.