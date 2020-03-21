WI Department of Corrections suspends admissions to state prisons and juvenile facilities

(WQOW) - In a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) said it is suspending admission to its facilities amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Under the authority of Wis. Stat. § 323.12(4) and Executive Order #72, effective Monday March 23, 2020, all admissions to the state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the Department of Corrections are suspended, with exceptions for some essential transfers.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution as part of the statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The Department of Corrections (DOC) takes the responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care seriously, and continues to work with the Governor and other state and federal agencies on best practices to protect our staff and persons in our care.

DOC will continue to review the necessity of this order, and will work with our county partners to discuss any potential modifications that may be necessary.