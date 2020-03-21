Light snow showers possible tonight

It was a bright and sunny day, but a little on the chilly side. Temperatures this morning started off in the teens with a few single digits reported in places like Medford and Black River Falls. This afternoon, most places managed to make it above freezing and Eau claire made it up to 36. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s.

We saw a lot of sunshine today, but a weak disturbance will bring increasing clouds and the chance for snow showers overnight. Clouds are already starting to increase across the area and that trend will continue through the evening. The chance for snow showers will continue overnight and into Sunday morning.

As temperatures warm throughout the day on Sunday, any showers would transition over to rain or drizzle. Overall accumulations are expected to be light, with generally less than a half inch for most.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be warmer than today despite more cloud cover. High temperatures will likely reach the low 40s, which is right on par with averages for this time of year.

Another round of light snow showers or mixed precipitation is possible Sunday night into Monday as well. It is not the last time we see precipitation chances this week either.



Right now every day in the 7 day forecast has at least a slight chance of rain or snow showers. While there will be plenty of time without , showers a series of waves will move through over the upcoming week, keeping plenty of clouds around, and a few light showers. Right now, the best chances look like they will occur in the middle of the week.