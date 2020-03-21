Final Round: 2018 Prescott Cardinals vs. 2014 Thorp Cardinals

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We continue our dive into the archives, searching for the most memorable boys basketball game from this past decade at the state tournament. The final match-up features two first time state champions from 2018 and 2014.

First up, the division three championship game back in 2018, featured Prescott against Valders. The Cardinals were up 25-17 at the break, but the Vikings came storming back in the second half with a 22-15 run to take an 8-point lead. Then with 13 seconds left, Valders' Kyle Tuma hit the go-ahead three to put the Vikings up by two. However, on the ensuing possession, Prescott's Peter Brookshaw answered with a three of his own at the buzzer for the win. Brookshaw's game-winner was one of the most memorable shots ever in the state tournament, giving the Cardinals their first-ever state title.

Next, is the division five state championship game between Thorp and Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran. The Cardinals trailed 20-13 at the break. They though came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Blazers 16-7 to take the lead into the fourth. Thorp then scored 20 points in the final quarter, to go on and win their first ever state championship. Isaac LaGasse led the way for the Cardinals with 20 points, with only five players scoring in the victory.

Vote on WQOW's Facebook or Twitter Page until Sunday at 7 p.m., to decide which game will be crowned the most memorable game from this past decade.