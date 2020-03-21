 Skip to Content

Eau Claire hair salon owner plans for future amid closure

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hair salons, tattoo parlors and nail salons are some of the many businesses required to temporarily close by order of the state, and it's leaving many employees out of work.

Becca Barr, owner of Honey Salon in Eau Claire said the mandated closure is worrisome. For the time being, her income is coming through online sales of hair products through her salon.

Until she can reopen, Barr said she's keeping in touch with regular clients, and looking at ways to cut back financially.

"If we're not working on our clients, then we're not making any money," said Barr. "So right now our focus is just on reducing our costs and tightening up our budgets."

Barr added that the best way for anyone to help out their hairstylists right now, is to check in on how they're doing and offer support.

