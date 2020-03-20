Semifinal: 2018 Prescott Cardinals vs. 2011 Grantsburg Pirates

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We continue our dive into the archives, searching for the most memorable boys basketball game from this past decade at the state tournament. The second semifinal match-up features a overtime semifinal thriller, and a championship game-winner.

The division three championship game back in 2018, featured Prescott against Valders. The Cardinals were up 25-17 at the break, but the Vikings came storming back in the second half with a 22-15 run to take an 8-point lead. Then with 13 seconds left, Valders' Kyle Tuma hit the go-ahead three to put the Vikings up by two. However, on the ensuing possession, Prescott's Peter Brookshaw answered with a three of his own at the buzzer for the win. Brookshaw's game-winner was one of the most memorable shots ever in the state tournament, giving the Cardinals their first-ever state title.

The second game was in 2011, in the division four semifinal between Grantsburg and Blair-Taylor. The Pirates trailed by 11 points with 2:26 to go in regulation, but finished on a 12-1 run to force overtime. That included a steal and layup from Daniel Biorn to tied the game at 44 with 28 seconds left. Grantsburg then outscored the Wildcats in overtime 10-5, to advance to the title game where they fell to Marathon.

