 Skip to Content

Semifinal: 2018 Prescott Cardinals vs. 2011 Grantsburg Pirates

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:35 pm High School Sports, Prep Sports, Sport, Top Sports Stories, WIAA

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We continue our dive into the archives, searching for the most memorable boys basketball game from this past decade at the state tournament. The second semifinal match-up features a overtime semifinal thriller, and a championship game-winner.

The division three championship game back in 2018, featured Prescott against Valders. The Cardinals were up 25-17 at the break, but the Vikings came storming back in the second half with a 22-15 run to take an 8-point lead. Then with 13 seconds left, Valders' Kyle Tuma hit the go-ahead three to put the Vikings up by two. However, on the ensuing possession, Prescott's Peter Brookshaw answered with a three of his own at the buzzer for the win. Brookshaw's game-winner was one of the most memorable shots ever in the state tournament, giving the Cardinals their first-ever state title.

The second game was in 2011, in the division four semifinal between Grantsburg and Blair-Taylor. The Pirates trailed by 11 points with 2:26 to go in regulation, but finished on a 12-1 run to force overtime. That included a steal and layup from Daniel Biorn to tied the game at 44 with 28 seconds left. Grantsburg then outscored the Wildcats in overtime 10-5, to advance to the title game where they fell to Marathon.

Vote on WQOW's Facebook or Twitter Page until Saturday at 5 p.m., to decide which game should advance to the final round.

Collin Talbert

Collin Talbert is the sports director at WQOW News 18. He joined News 18 in June 2018 as our weekend sports anchor as was promoted to sports director in November 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content