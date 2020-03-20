Semifinal: 2016 McDonell Central vs. 2014 Thorp Cardinals

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We continue our dive into the archives, searching for the most memorable boys basketball game from this past decade at the state tournament. The first semifinal match-up features a couple state champions from 2016 and 2014.

The first game comes from the division five state championship in 2016, between McDonell Central and Catholic Central. The Macks controlled this one from the opening tip, taking a 28-18 lead into the half. Then they started the second half on a 19-6 run, to go on and capture their first ever state championship 63-41. They were led by a balanced attack offensively, with Ben Retzlaff leading the way with 20 points.

Next, is the division five state championship game between Thorp and Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran, the Cardinals trailed 20-13 at the break. They though came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Blazers 16-7 to take the lead into the fourth. Thorp then scored 20 points in the final quarter, to go on and win their first ever state championship. Isaac LaGasse led the way for the Cardinals with 20 points, with only five players scoring in the victory.

Vote on WQOW's Facebook or Twitter page until Saturday at 5 p.m., to decide which game should advance to the final round.