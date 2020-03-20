Rivers on the rise after Thursday’s precipitation

Thursday's rain and snow equivalent ranged from 1/4” up to almost an inch and two tenths of an inch of snow during the evening.

The Chippewa River at Eau Claire is rising towards the Action Stage tomorrow and will remain there until early next week. The Black River at Black River Falls is under a FLOOD WARNING as it is expected to crest just above flood stage this weekend.

It was a windy night and day after that system passed. Peak gusts Friday were in 30-40 mph and we had sustained wind speeds of 15-25 mph.

This wind carried in colder temps Friday into Friday night, though speeds did subside by Friday afternoon right as the sky cleared out. The lighter wind and clear sky means we're in for a chilly night tonight, perhaps the coldest since February 29 should we drop below 15 (low from March 15) Saturday morning.

After the chilly start, temperatures rise to the upper 30s which is still below average but return close to average by Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. However, there is a weak system passing Saturday night into Sunday morning that could bring some light snow. If it adds up to anything, it won't drop more than a quarter inch.

Another weak system arrives Sunday night into Monday with better chances midweek, though temperatures should be warm enough for at least mostly rain during this time as highs climb to near 50.

Unfortunately we can't guarantee any completely dry days next week, though there will likely be plenty of dry time in between weak systems.