Large gathering regulations change funeral preparations

Altoona (WQOW) - Regulations on large gatherings are causing funeral homes to make changes to their services.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Altoona and Bloomer is limiting attendance at funeral services to 10 people until further notice, and aiming to only see clients in person if they require a signature, as most of its staff is working from home.



Owner Matt Thompson said he sympathizes with families trying to plan funerals right now, and tries to plan for each individual's needs.

"If you have, say, a visitation, and we have to space groups of people out over three hours, we'll do it," said Thompson. "We want to accommodate everyone's needs as best we can."



Thompson added they can also postpone services until a later date when all loved ones can be in attendance together.



They do offer live webcasting of services, so people can still join in from afar.