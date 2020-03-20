UPDATE: 2 injured in apparent Eau Claire shooting

UPDATE: According to Eau Claire police, they were dispatched to the 4600 block fo Kappus Drive around 8:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found two people with injuries.

There is no word on if any arrests have been made.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There is a large police presence on Eau Claire's south side.

According to a News 18 reporter on scene, officers are in the area of Golf Road and Kappus Drive.

The reporter says officers are in that area with assault rifles in hand. Caution tape can also be seen.

There is no confirmed word on what the situation being investigated is.

Stay with News 18 for more on this developing story.