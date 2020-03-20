Eau Claire restaurant offers incentive to order takeout after Gov. Evers orders all bars and restaurants to close

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After Governor Tony Evers required all bars and restaurants to close Tuesday evening, a local restaurant is providing an incentive for customers to order takeout.

Shanghai Bistro in Eau Claire is normally packed during lunch, but on Friday, the dining room was empty.

The mandatory closure still allows people to order takeout or delivery, and to encourage people to do that, Shanghai is giving customers a $10 gift certificate with their purchase.

They can redeem the certificate for dine-in once the restaurant is fully re-open.

Co-owner Henry Chan said the closure has forced him to change some of his staff's duties. Others are temporarily not working because of the lack of business, but Chan hopes that all changes soon.

"There's a huge following right now locally of just pushing to help all restaurants and bars that are closed and just do takeout," said Chan. "Maybe we'll get some customers that have never tried us or don't know we're here and then I think in the end, it'll just bring more business and it'll be better for the economy when everybody's open so we can hire more people."

Shanghai Bistro is also temporarily reducing its hours of operation Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.