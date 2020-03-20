American Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.

Red Cross officials say from the beginning of March to the 19th, nearly 5,000 blood drives have been canceled across the country, resulting in 170,000 fewer blood donations.

Red Crosses in Wisconsin alone called off 300 drives. Officials say as long as you are healthy and haven't recently traveled to China, Hong Kong, or Macau, they urge you to donate.

"There are surgeries that are going on every day. There are cancer patients that need blood and platelet products every single day. That doesn't change. That doesn't change for a disaster. We have to have that blood there for people so that they can live," said Kyle Kriegl, executive director of the Northwest Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross.

Kriegl says staff members are taking extra precautions at donor centers such as taking people's temperatures right when they walk in the door and disinfecting beds before and after someone gives blood.

Kriegl adds that even the CDC and the White House are asking people to continue to donate blood.

The Red Cross will have a mobile blood drive at Saint James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire on March 23rd from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767 to schedule an appointment.