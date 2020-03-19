Eau Claire Jazz Festival canceled for 1st time in 53-year history

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The longest-running student-operated jazz festival in the country will not take place this year in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Eau Claire Jazz Festival has been taking place every year since 1967 and was scheduled for April 24-25.

“The health of all our festival participants and those close to them—from middle school band members to our esteemed adjudicators and guests from around the country—and the wellbeing of the Eau Claire community are of top concern to the Eau Claire Jazz, Inc. board,” board president John Genskow said. “While this was not an easy decision to make, we believe it is the most responsible decision we could make in light of concerns about the novel coronavirus and the disruptive impact that has had on all levels of education and society.”

The Jazz Crawl, formerly 52nd Street, is also canceled.

If you already purchased tickets, you can go here to request a refund.

Complete Coronavirus Coverage

Closures and Cancelations related to Coronavirus



