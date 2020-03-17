Wisconsin’s April primary scheduled to go on as planned

Madison (WQOW) - Wisconsin's presidential primary is three weeks away. Despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Evers said there are no plans to move the election date at this point.

Election clerks are encouraging everyone to vote absentee.

Absentee ballot requests have to be made no later than April 2.

First, make sure you're registered to vote. You can do so by checking my vote.wisconsin.gov, and then clicking on "My Voter Info."

From there, the request for an absentee ballot can be done by clicking "Vote Absentee."

Once the ballot is emailed, faxed or physically mailed to you, a witness must be present, and will then need to sign the certificate and provide their address.

Finally, the ballot needs to be sent in with enough time to reach the polling place no later than 8 p.m. on election day.