Mall of America closing for remainder of the month

Bloomington, Minn (WQOW) - A popular shopping spot for many in western Wisconsin and around the country is in its last day with the doors open for the rest of the month.

On Tuesday, Mall of America officials said the facility will close at 5 p.m. on March 17 and stay closed until at least March 31.

"We must act responsibly and do our part to help slow the spread of this disease (COVID-19) that is impacting the world," said Mall of America leadership in a statement. "These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions. We are confident we will get through these challenging times, and look forward to reopening our doors to the Minnesota community and the world."

According to the Mall of America's website, 40 million people visit the mall every year.



