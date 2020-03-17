Dollar General dedicating first hour of business to senior customers

(WKOW) - Dollar General announced that beginning on Tuesday, they will be dedicating the first hour of business of each day to senior customers.



"Beginning tomorrow, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the Company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," the company stated in an announcement.

"Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open."

The company will also be closing their store an hour early each day to allow employees time to re-stock shelves to keep up with the demand.