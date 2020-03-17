Diocese of La Crosse suspends public masses

La Crosse (WQOW) - Bishop William Callahan has announced Catholics in the Diocese of La Crosse will not be attending mass for the foreseeable future.

In a letter to parishioners, Father Victor Feltes, the pastor at St. Paul's in Bloomer, said the bishop made the announcement to priests on Monday night.

“In light of the continued concern surrounding the coronavirus, and the advice of medical experts, across the country, and especially in our state, all masses in the Diocese of La Crosse will be canceled beginning March 20, 2020, until further notice," the Bishop said.

The announcement came hours after Governor Evers ordered a ban on public gatherings with more than 50 people.

In his announcement, Bishop Callahan told clergy the suspension of masses will likely continue into May, meaning Easter masses will likely happen without parishioners in the pews.

