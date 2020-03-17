Coronavirus cases jump to 72 in Wisconsin

(WQOW) - The number of coronavirus cases has significantly increased in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, health officials said at least 72 people have tested positive for the virus. That is up from the 47 cases on Monday.

The good news locally is the lone case in Pierce County remains the closest confirmed case to the Chippewa Valley.

There are now 24 cases in Milwaukee County, 11 in Fond du Lac County, 19 in Dane County, 4 in Waukesha County, 3 in Winnebago County, 3 in Sheboygan County, 4 in Kenosha County and one in each Pierce, Outagamie, Racine and Wood counties.

Complete Coronavirus Coverage

Closures and Cancelations related to Coronavirus