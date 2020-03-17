BREAKING: Governor Evers orders ban on groups of 10 or more

Madison (WQOW) - Just one day after ordering a ban of group settings with 50 or more people, the governor is dramatically changing that order and is ordering bars and restaurants to close.

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced he is directing the Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an order prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order makes exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery, grocery stores and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts.

“Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are considered high-risk. With limited tests available nationwide and continued community spread, we have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors,” said Gov. Evers. “I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks, but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times.”

The governor's order also calls for bars and restaurants to close effective 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene (WSLH) says it has significantly increased its capacity for COVID-19 testing, but the number of testing specimens being received far exceeds their daily capacity. In order to conserve supplies for testing, WSLH and DHS are now prioritizing two tiers of cases for testing:

Tier One (Individuals who):

are critically ill and receiving ICU level care with unexplained viral pneumonia or respiratory failure

are hospitalized (non-ICU) with fever or signs and symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness (cough, shortness of breath) and either known exposure to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient or travel to an area with sustained community transmission

Tier Two (Individuals who):

are hospitalized (non-ICU) with unexplained fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness

are health care workers with unexplained fever and signs/symptoms of a lower-respiratory illness, regardless of hospitalization

Test requests that do not meet these criteria will be sent to other labs in the state and country for testing, resulting in longer wait times.

