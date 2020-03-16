YMCA of the Chippewa Valley announces closures amid COVID-19 concerns

(WQOW) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley announced it will be closing its wellness centers, pools and programs through April 5.

In an email sent to YMCA members, the date could change as YMCA officials learn more about the fight against community spread of the virus.

However, the YMCA's Early Learning Centers will remain open, along with the YMCA Schools Out programs for elementary students, which will be held at the Chippewa Falls YMCA and the L.E. Phillips Indoor Sports Center in Eau Claire.

In the email, officials wrote:

We are closely working with community leaders and will continue to communicate with you on when we will reopen. In the meantime, we hope that you continue to invest in your membership so that we can maintain vital life-changing at the Y.