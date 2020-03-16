WATCH LIVE: 3:30 p.m.: Eau Claire Health Department provides update on coronavirus

WQOW App Users, Tap Here to Watch the Livestream

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Eau Claire County, but county health officials want to make sure everyone is in the know.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, health officials will provide updates on the coronavirus situation in our area.

These press conferences will take place each day Monday-Friday (March 16-20) at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the press conference in the live player above.

Complete Coronavirus Coverage

Closures and Cancelations related to Coronavirus