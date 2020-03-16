Sex offender restraining order remains in place

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A sexually violent person will not be moving to Chippewa County for the time being.

Jeffrey Neubecker was going to move into a home on Highway F in the town of Sampson. He was convicted of child sex offenses dating back to 1980 and was deemed a sexually violent person in Kenosha County in 1995.

The Department of Corrections was ready to drop him off last week but was turned away after Chippewa County officials filed a temporary restraining order.

The county argues Neubecker is illegally being placed in the town of Sampson, claiming state law orders he be housed in the county where the offense took place which is Kenosha County.

On Monday, Chippewa County Judge Steven Cray ordered the temporary restraining order remain in place at this time.

The matter will be discussed again at a hearing on May 21.