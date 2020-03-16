Gov. Evers orders ban on gatherings of 50+New
Madison (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is following the lead recommended by the federal government and is ordering a ban of all gatherings with 50 or more people.
Evers said this is not a decision he takes lightly and he understands it will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families businesses and communities, but he said keeping people healthy is the top priority.
"Critical infrastructure" like grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals are exempt from the order, according to the governor.