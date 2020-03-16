Gov. Evers orders ban on gatherings of 50+

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is following the lead recommended by the federal government and is ordering a ban of all gatherings with 50 or more people.

Evers said this is not a decision he takes lightly and he understands it will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families businesses and communities, but he said keeping people healthy is the top priority.

"Critical infrastructure" like grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals are exempt from the order, according to the governor.

Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That is why I have directed @DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. 1/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority.



More details on this order to come at our 1:30 pm press briefing. 3/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

