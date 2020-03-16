Eau Claire School Board on pay, superintendent search, referendum progress amid COVID-19 outbreak

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Monday the Eau Claire School Board approved a plan outlining expectations for employee compensation while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the plan, employees working remotely, including teachers, will continue to get paid. Some staff members whose positions can't be done remotely may be reassigned to work in other departments to continue receiving paychecks.

District leaders have determined a list of essential personnel who will continue to report work including members of the executive team, and kitchen and custodial staff.

"Even though we are changing the form of delivery of the services, we will try to the best of our ability that the pay will remain the same," School Board President Eric Torres said.

He said district staff plan to finalize plans Tuesday to eliminate the need for in-person meetings during the closing.

COVID-19 concerns are also slowing down the search for a new superintendent. Torres said the board has narrowed down the pool of applicants and is ready to begin in-person interviews. He said the board is working on a tentative interview schedule, but said they will most likely have to re-think the timeline.



He said the board does not want to create unnecessary risk by bringing candidates into town.



"We don't want the virus to spread fast," Torres said. "It's important that we all collaborate by reducing mobility and taking some social distancing."

He said the board is trying to figure out ways to keep the search moving without risking the health of the community.

Also at Monday's meeting, the board approved a timeline for community input on the proposed referendum to address capacity issues on the south side and improvements at South Middle School.



The original proposal called for four community listening sessions in mid-April. Continued concerns over large gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak prompted the school board to decide to send out a survey to get community feedback in the meantime.